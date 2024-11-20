PlayStation Store's Black Friday deals still aren't kind to current PS Plus subscribers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Have you been waiting for the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2024 deals? If so, we’ve got some good news.

Sony has recently announced that PS Store’s Black Friday deals will run from November 22 to December 2 this year. As anticipated, the Japanese tech giant will slash the price of its PS Plus subscription prices: 30% off PS Plus membership for both new & recurring members.

But, if you’re already subscribed, you can only benefit from discounts if you upgrade—25% off when upgrading from PS Plus Essential to PS Plus Extra, and 30% off when upgrading from PS Plus Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

It may sound odd, but being a PS Plus subscriber during Black Friday isn’t always great, as Sony tends to prioritize new and returning members.

Last year, for example, Sony offered a 30% discount on a 12-month PS Plus membership for new and recurring subscribers, and current members could also get a 25% to 30% discount when upgrading to Extra or Premium/Deluxe. It’s the same setup this year.

Direct PlayStation, Sony’s online marketplace for games, also offers discounts on PS5 bundles, PS VR2, controllers, headsets, and select games, while participating retailers also offer savings on similar items. We’re also getting an up to 40% discount for merchandise from popular game franchises on PlayStation Gear.

PS Plus Premium & Deluxe members can also stream up to 100 movies from Sony Pictures Catalog, besides the obvious discount on games.

Last year, Sony also pumped the price for its 12-month subscription plans, with the Essential, Extra, and Premium plans seeing price hikes of $20, $35, and $40, respectively.