Last week we reported that LG and Ericsson’s decision to pull out of MWC 2020 citing the Coronavirus outbreak. Both the companies were then followed by Samsung who is monitoring the situation to make the final decision. In the meantime, the company has decided to reduce its presence at the event. Now, another company has joined the list as Sony just sent out a notice citing Coronavirus outbreak as the reason for withdrawal from MWC 2020.

Sony has confirmed that the company won’t be making an appearance at the MWC 2020. However, the company plans to go ahead with the launch and will be having an online event at 8:30 AM (CET) on February 24, 2020.

Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020. As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Sony press conference will now instead take place at the scheduled time of 8:30am (CET) on February 24, 2020 as a video via our official Xperia YouTube channel to share our exciting product news. – Sony

With Sony backing out of the event, the probability of others attending MWC 2020 is grim. Novel Coronavirus has already affected Spain and has been spreading to other countries. At this time, gathering thousands of people from around the world is not a good idea.