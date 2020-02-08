Earlier today we reported Ericsson’s plan to pull out of MWC 2020 which is scheduled to take place later this month. This comes just days after LG announced that they won’t be attending MWC 2020. Both Ericsson and LG stated that employee safety is their top priority and hence they won’t be sending anyone to Barcelona.

If that wasn’t bad enough for GSMA, it looks like Samsung might be pulling out of MWC 2020 as well. According to sources familiar with the matter, Samsung is reconsidering its plan to attend the event. The company is yet to make an official decision but according to CNET, many of Samsung’s US and Korean headquarters employees plan to cancel their trips to Europe.

As of now, Samsung still plans to have a booth at MWC 2020 but sources said the company won’t have any important executives at the event. Samsung is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world. The company’s decision to not attend the event could have a huge impact on the overall trade show. That said, nothing is confirmed at the moment as the rapidly changing conditions mean that Samsung could reconsider if conditions improve leading up to the event.