In a surprise to just about no one, Activision has finally confirmed the open secret that Sledgehammer Games is the developer of this years Call of Duty.

Currently titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, though this name is likely subject to change, it’s been confirmed that Sledgehammer Games are taking the reigns on the title, as was rumoured to be happening.

“Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games.” Announced Activision president and COO Dan Alegre in an earnings call, “the game is looking great and on track for its Fall release.”

This years Call of Duty is a “built for next-generation experience” according to Alegre, and is one that will “integrate with and enhance the existing CoD ecosystem,” which likely means it’ll be influencing Call of Duty: Warzone.

“We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon” mentioned Alegre before moving on to talk about Blizzard, so hopefully we won’t be left in the dark for too much longer.

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

Sledgehammer Games was excited to echo this announcement on Twitter with a brilliant gif, and then later clarification by all those who weren’t clued in from the earnings call, writing “We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more.”