Singapore government bans Zoom as a precautionary measure

Another day, another ban on Zoom. If you have been following news for the past few weeks, you must be already aware of the security and privacy issues around Zoom. Last week, we summarized some of the key issues, you can read it here. Early this week, Taiwan government officially banned the usage of Zoom. The government has asked its agencies to avoid usage of Zoom due to its security flaws. Yesterday, the US Senate became the latest organization to tell its members not to use Zoom. Even Google disabled the usage of Zoom by its employees.

The latest news is that Singapore government’s Ministry of Education has banned usage of Zoom. As a precautionary measure, Singapore teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until the security issues are fixed. Singapore announced the ban after obscene images appeared during a Geography lesson on Zoom call.

“We have reiterated and spelt out to all our teachers the security measures they must adhere to when using such video conferencing platforms. This includes requiring secure log-ins and not sharing the meeting link beyond the students in the class,” said Aaron Loh, divisional director of the Educational Technology Division at Ministry of Education in Singapore.

via: CNA