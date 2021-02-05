Konami’s survival horror franchise Silent Hill looks to be making a return in the near future.

In a now-deleted interview with AI Hub, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka revealed that he’s currently working on a project that fans should “hear something [about] this summer”.

Yamaoka added: “And I think it’s the one you’re kinda hoping to hear about.”

Following the spread of the news, AI Hub were asked to take down the interview with Yamaoka, they complied.

“We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world,” the outlet said in a statement. “We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed. We apologize and stay tuned for the next interviews.”

Silent Hill as a franchise has been dormant for the past generation. While the series was meant to be revived by Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, director Guillermo del Toro and manga artist Junji Ito, the title was cancelled by Konami in a public fallout between publisher and creator.

Yamaoka hasn’t composed for the series since the 2012 movie sequel Silent Hill: Revelations. The composer did return to horror to compose for the Xbox exclusive title The Medium.