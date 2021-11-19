After nearly two years of countless delays, we’ve finally seen what we all thought to be impossible. A game is releasing early.

In a new trailer, developer SloClap has announced that their intriguing martial arts fighting game, Sifu, will be released a few weeks early, as the release date has been pushed up from the 22nd of February to the 8th of February instead.

Contrary to the countless other games we’ve seen needing more time, in the trailer’s description, SloClap explained that “we have made good progress on getting our game ship-ready,” and as a result, they are “excited to be able to launch Sifu two weeks earlier than anticipated.”

To go along with this new release date, SloClap has been showing off some of the mechanics from their close combat fighter on the PlayStation Blog. Most recently, SloClap has detailed Sifu’s unique ageing system, where instead of dying, your character will age, losing a bit of health but gaining offensive power as they try to complete the quest for revenge.

Sifu is now due to launch on the 8th of February 2022, giving us plenty of time to enjoy it before the likes of Elden Ring and Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. When Sifu launches, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.