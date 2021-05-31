Need for Speed Carbon, Undercover, Shift, Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed The Run, are all going to be removed from digital storefronts as of today.

Community manager Max Myrus announced the news on the Need For Speed subreddit, explaining that “decisions to retire games are never made easy, but we are now shifting gears to focus on the future of Need for Speed.”

The games being pulled from digital storefronts is meant to prepare us all for the inevitable death of these games when their online services are pulled completely on August 31st 2021, after which you’ll only be able to play these titles offline.

It’s not uncommon for the online components of ageing games to be eventually sunset as their player count dwindles, EA has proven to be rather good at it in fact. In the post, Myrus says that it’s “no longer feasible” to continue work on the games behind the scenes to keep them running.

Instead, players are pushed towards the more recent games which aren’t in imminent danger of being shut down, “many of which are available via our EA Play subscription,” Myrus handily reminds us.