Starting tomorrow March 18th Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive access to over 60 EA Play titles to match the console service.

As we reported yesterday, EA Play games had been popping up on the Microsoft Store for PC under the curious codename ‘Rosebud’. Thankfully we’ve not had to wait long for this mystery to be solved, with Xbox announcing today that EA Play is joining the PC service.

In an Xbox Wire news post by the Xbox Game Pass Team, it was announced that “More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat” would be available to play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members tomorrow March 18th.

Additionally in the over 60 games set to be added are “titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.” The announcement went on to say.

There are also rewards and bonuses such as “Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, a N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends and more.” to make the stellar deal even sweeter.

We don’t currently have the full list of 60 EA Play games that are being added, but you’ll no doubt see it in a news post coming soon!