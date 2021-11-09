After revealing that they’re working on a new game in May, SEGA has been spotted trademarking Sonic Frontiers.

As Gematsu reports, SEGA filed trademarks for “Sonic Frontiers,” in Japan in both Japanese and English on October 22nd. It’s currently believed this is the name for Sonic Team’s next game, which is due to be released in 2022.

Beyond what could be its name, little is known about this upcoming project, as the fleeting teaser trailer only has the titular hedgehog running through an ambiguous forest before showing a mysterious symbol. A few rumours have suggested that this new game could be more open world and similar to Breath of the Wild, however, these rumours have not been confirmed.

Thankfully with the name Sonic Frontiers being trademarked, it’s possible that we’re due to hear something more about Sonic Team’s next game soon, potentially during December’s The Game Awards presentation.

Whatever Sonic Team’s next game actually is called, we can expect to see it in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.