SEGA has announced its mysterious mobile RPG it was teasing, and it’s a new choose your own adventure-esque RPG called Sin Chronicle.

Being developed by the studio behind the Chain Chronicle series, this new RPG is a “true role-playing” experience in which you choose the ending. According to Sin Chronicle’s mobile store pages, this will happen “at the climax of each chapter,” like a long-winded choose your own adventure book.

These choices will apparently decide “who will survive and who will die” and you can’t just keep your finger on the previous page as in the choose your own adventure book days of yore, as the “selection cannot be redone” according to the games store page translation.

In theory this should make Sin Chronicle a rather unique adventure throughout its twists and turns, enough so that SEGA encourages players to “share the ending of your own story on Twitter,” in the games Google Play Store page, as “each person’s experience is connected to form a big story.”

Whether or not Sin Chronicle will actually be any good remains to be seen, but with hack and slash gameplay and turn-based battles, alongside the decision making, it definitely sounds like an interesting experience, to say the least.

Sin Chronicle is currently planned to launch on 15th December in Japan for iOS and Android devices. A western release has not yet been announced for the game.