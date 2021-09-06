After launching to digital deluxe edition players last week, Sonic Colours: Ultimate has been beset by all manner of technical problems, but thankfully SEGA is on the case.

After getting their hands on the game, fans excited enough to pre-order Sonic Colours: Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch were quickly met with disappointment, as numerous players reported appalling graphical and technical glitches which rendered the game unplayable for some.

Thankfully SEGA is already working on these issues, as in a recent Twitter post, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski revealed that “the teams are listening and assessing for an upcoming patch.”

Chrzanowski went on to say in a quick aside, that not all the problems circulating social media are believed to be on the Switch edition, as Chrzanowski said in a follow-up tweet that “we’ve seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control.”

Unfortunately, there’s is currently no date set for when we might see this sorely needed patch for Sonic Colours: Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, but hopefully, it can release soon so Nintendo Switch users can properly enjoy one of the best Sonic games without too much of a delay.

Thankfully these problems don’t seem to be widespread, as they’re not believed to be affecting Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or PC editions of the game.