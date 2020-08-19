SEGA will be more focused on bringing their games to additional platforms following the success of Persona 4: Golden on Steam.

Speaking in an investor Q&A that was reported by GamesIndustry.biz, SEGA noted that the “repeat sales” of its back catalogue of titles has significantly increased in the months of March and April as the COVID-19 lockdown continues in key markets across the world.

With the closure of SEGA’s famous arcades in Japan, digital sales of video games has become an increasingly important part of the company’s business.

The company noted that the sales performance of the recent PC port of Persona 4: Golden were “significantly higher than expected”. With the title finally escaping its exclusive home of the PlayStation Vita, fans of the series and JRPGs as a whole flocked to the game’s recent re-release.

This success has influenced SEGA’s views on porting their back catalogue to more systems going forward. Not only could we see more Persona games on Steam, but the series could even see presence on Xbox, much like the fantastic Yakuza series.

“Going forward, we intend to aggressively promote the porting of previously launched titles to Steam and other new platforms,” Sega said during the investor’s call.

“Under such direction, we would like to take multi-platform rollout in account and prepare the PC version and others from the start.”

SEGA is no stranger to the PC market. While most of its internally develops see multiplatform release, the PC exclusive Football Manager and Total War series are all published by the Japanese company.