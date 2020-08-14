Creative Assembly’s newly released strategy RTS title Total War: Troy saw massive success on the day of its Epic Games Store launch.

With the title launching for free-to-keep on the Epic Games Store for customers who picked the title up within the first 24 hours of launch, millions of gamers gathered to grab the game for free.

Within the 24 hour period, Total War: Troy was grabbed by a huge 7.5 million players, far exceeding the expectations of Creative Assembly.

“We were optimistic but we couldn’t have predicted this level of excitement,” said Rob Bartholomew, chief product officer at Creative Assembly as reported by Eurogamer.

“It’s been incredible to work with Epic on giving this brand new release away for free. Now we get to welcome so many strategy players – new and old – to experience this incredible Saga. We’re very happy.”

If you wanted to pick the game up on the Epic Games Store, it’s currently available for just £34.99.