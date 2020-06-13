It’s real! Persona 4 Golden has officially arrived on Steam, so everyone who doesn’t have a PlayStation Vita can get in on the ‘beary’ good action.

The game’s Steam port includes variable framerates, full HD support, Steam Achievements and Trading Cards, and the ability to switch between Japanese and English VO.

If you’re not too sure what Persona 4 Golden actually is, it’s an expanded version of the original PS2 Japanese RPG Persona 4, much like the recent Persona 5 Royal that expanded on the original Persona 5, that sees a group of tight knit friends tackle a paranormal mystery revolving around a phantom TV channel that is killing civilians.

Persona 4 Golden’s arrival on Steam also marks the first time that a Persona game has been available on Steam. Hopefully Atlus will follow suit by making Personas 1 through 5 also available to play on PC.

Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden. A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self. Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends.

As per the game’s official Steam page, Persona 4 Golden is best experienced with a game controller. You can also find the game’s minimum requirements below.

OS: Windows 8.1

Version 11 Storage: 14 GB available space

The recommended requirements are also listed below.

OS: Windows 10

Version 11 Storage: 14 GB available space

You can buy Persona 4 Golden for yourself – the game offers both basic and Digital Deluxe Editions – on Steam by following the link here. Happy gaming, and don’t forget to tune in to the Midnight Channel!