We have heard that Samsung will be releasing an upgrade to their popular Samsung Galaxy Buds, called the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

We have also heard it will offer better sound quality and battery life, but no active noise cancellation like the Airpods Pro.

Now SamMobile has posted some detail of the improvements, which unfortunately confirms the last rumour.

They did, however, reveal the buds will offer a significantly larger battery, increased from 58mAh to 85mAh, meaning up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Additionally, call quality will be improved by upgrading from 2 microphones per bud to 4 microphones, which should offer better reception and noise cancellation. This would address one of the biggest complaints of the buds.

Other improvements include a new case design; which now contains physical L and R buttons that are situated below the case’s charging indication LED. As reported by Sammobile, pressing these buttons reveals the charge of each individual earbud- which was previously only possible through the Galaxy Wearable app.

The Galaxy Buds+ is expected to be one of the devices Samsung unveils at its Unpacked event on the 11th February. They are expected to retail for no more than $150.