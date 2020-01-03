The expected release date for the Galaxy Buds+ is next month, and Samsung hasn’t revealed much about the earbuds as of yet. What the company has confirmed, though, is that the Buds+ will have the same design as its predecessor.

Today, a leak by 91Mobiles lets us in on a couple of new features that will be included in the latest model.

In this render, we can see a new, blue case design; which now contains physical L and R buttons that are situated below the case’s charging indication LED. As reported by Sammobile, pressing these buttons reveals the charge of each individual earbud- which was previously only possible through the Galaxy Wearable app.

The more intricate details still haven’t been confirmed, like whether the Buds+ will feature Active Noise Cancellation; but more will be revealed in the leadup to Samsung’s special event for the Galaxy S11 series of smartphones in February.

Source: Sammobile