Update: Xbox has revealed the Sea of Thieves Steam release date for pirates patrolling Valve’s digital oceans.

Coming on June 3rd, the online multiplayer pirate game will support full cross-play with both Windows 10 and Xbox One versions of the game.

“Whether it’s with a friendly wave of your hook or a cordial cannonball barrage, get ready to welcome countless fresh crews and new legends – Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam on June 3rd,” the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account tweeted.

Whether it's with a friendly wave of your hook or a cordial cannonball barrage, get ready to welcome countless fresh crews and new legends – Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam on June 3rd! pic.twitter.com/kL0cxm1Qt4 — SeaOfThieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 21, 2020

Original Story: For those hell-bent on avoiding the Microsoft Store but still want to experience the swashbuckling adventures of Rare’s pirate adventures, an upcoming Sea of Thieves Steam release may be important news for you.

With an all-new Sea of Thieves Steam page gloriously spreading its name across Valve’s storefront, the multiplayer pirate game will soon be coming to the widely used store in the future.

Those who are excited to get the Sea of Thieves Steam version are currently able to add the game to their Steam wishlist. Adding the game to your wishlist will give you an instant email notification when the Sea of Thieves Steam page lists a release date and price.

Here are the game’s required specifications:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

