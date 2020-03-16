Back in September of 2018, Mojang announced Minecraft Dungeons, a new action-adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers game. The company showcased Minecraft Dungeons at E3 2019 and confirmed release dates for the game. In the following October, Mojang started accepting beta testers for the game and confirmed that the game will be making its way to the public in Spring of 2020.

While we still don’t have a release date, Minecraft Dungeons is now listed on the Microsoft Store indicating an imminent launch. Microsoft Insider Walking Cat was the first to spot the game on the Store and it looks like the game will be available on both Xbox and Windows 10. The game description notes the following:

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover a trove of powerful new weapons and items that will help you defeat ruthless swarms of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up! Dungeon Creeper! Battle new-and-nasty mobs in this all-new action-adventure, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. Multiplayer! Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode. Power Up! Unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks. Options! Personalize your character, then fight up-close and personal with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour! Epicness! Explore treasure-stuffed levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Unfortunately, you can’t download Minecraft Dungeons at the moment as it requires a code to start the download. Minecraft Dungeons is set to launch Spring 2020 on Xbox One and Windows 10. While the title will most likely come to other platforms since it “makes sense”, it appears to be an Xbox Exclusive for now. While Microsoft has said that future first-party games will now stay exclusive to Xbox systems, would they do that with a franchise as massive as Minecraft?

Alongside the introduction of Minecraft Earth, Dungeons is the first step of providing a larger Minecraft experience. With a Minecraft 2 off the table, this 4-player co-op game appears to be a mighty fine replacement.