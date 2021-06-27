As we approach the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 we expect the spec list to also solidify.

Today Korean site ETNews published the detailed screen sizes of the two devices, comparing it to the upcoming iPhone.

Z Fold 3:

Exterior 6.23"

Inner 7.55" Z Flip 3:

External 1.9"

Inner 6.7" pic.twitter.com/jjZa979nKy — Tron ? (@FrontTron) June 27, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The render however either shows a very obvious Under Display Camera or a normal punch-hole camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device. Read our full rumour round-up of that device here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 1.9 inch external and 6.7-inch internal screens, with a new two-tone design, with 120 Hz support and a UTG display. The internal screen is the same size as the Z Flip 5G, but the external screen is significantly larger, up from 1.1 inches on the older model.

The devices are expected to hit the market around the 3rd of August 2021, with volume production already started.