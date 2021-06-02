Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to release in July or August, and since we’re so close to the launch date, rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are surfacing almost every other day. And while rumors will continue to surface until the launch of the foldable, we’re summing up all the rumors in one post so that our readers find it easy to track them all in one place.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to feature a 5.4-inch external display, unlike its predecessor the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and like the original Galaxy Fold. Rumors also suggest that the display of the Z Fold 3 will support the 120 Hz screen refresh rate and will have a resolution of 2,260 x 816. Reliable tipster Ice Universe says the display of the Z Fold 3 will be creaseless.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design

According to rumors, the Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s first smartphone to feature an under-display front camera. The Z Fold 3 is rumored to be similar to its predecessor when it comes to design. For instance, the Z Fold 3 will feature the same book-style vertical fold design. Also, it’s said to have support for the S Pen, but a dedicated pen slot won’t be added, unlike the Galaxy Note series. A recently filed Samsung patent also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold might embrace gesture controls, thus eliminating the need to have physical buttons. Another patent discusses the possibility of a strip of LED lights on the hinge of the foldable.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be 13g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — the former will weigh in at 269g, while the latter weighs 282g.

Moreover, the foldable smartphone is likely to have an IP rating, though the code is unknown at this point in time. Unlike the Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2, the third generation Galaxy Z Fold will use an Armor frame and Armor layer, which, in turn, will make it more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 hardware and specs

Rumor has it that the Z Fold 3 will use a Snapdragon chipset and not Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. If true, it’s likely that the Z Fold 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. The foldable smartphone is likely to have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity as the minimum. Surprisingly, the battery capacity of the Z Fold 3 will be lesser than that of the Z Fold 2 — the former has a better capacity of 4,500mAh, while the latter will have a 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Much like the Z Fold 2, the third generation Z Fold will have 5G support.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera

Although no sources have unveiled the details of the camera on the Z Fold 3, it’s being said that the cameras will be identical to those on the Z Fold 2 — a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto, 10x zoom, and a 10MP front camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 price

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently costs $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999, and we’re expecting the price of the Z Fold 3 to be very similar to that of the Fold 2.

We’ll continue to know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 until the launch date. Meanwhile, we’ll keep updating this post with all the future rumors related to the Z Fold 3 smartphone.