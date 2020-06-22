You can now schedule an email using ‘Send later’ feature on Outlook for web

Outlook desktop already allows you to schedule an email to be sent at a later time or date. Now, Microsoft is bringing this feature to Outlook on the web. To access this feature, when you are composing an email, click the new drop down option available with the Send button and select the ‘Send later’ feature. Once selected, you will be allowed to select a data and time for sending the email.

Here’s how you can schedule an email in Outlook desktop app:

While composing a message, select the More options arrow from the Tags group in the Ribbon.

Under Delivery options, select the Do not deliver before check box, and then click the delivery date and time you want.

Click Close. When you’re done composing your email message, select Send.

via: Mike