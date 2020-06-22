You can now schedule an email using ‘Send later’ feature on Outlook for web

by Pradeep

 

Outlook

Outlook desktop already allows you to schedule an email to be sent at a later time or date. Now, Microsoft is bringing this feature to Outlook on the web. To access this feature, when you are composing an email, click the new drop down option available with the Send button and select the ‘Send later’ feature. Once selected, you will be allowed to select a data and time for sending the email.

Here’s how you can schedule an email in Outlook desktop app:

  1. While composing a message, select the More options arrow from the Tags group in the Ribbon.
    Select More Options to set a delivery delay.
  2. Under Delivery options, select the Do not deliver before check box, and then click the delivery date and time you want.
    Set a date and time to deliver your message.
  3. Click Close.

  4. When you’re done composing your email message, select Send.

via: Mike

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments