Microsoft says the new Bing crossed 100M Daily Active Users

It has been over a month since Microsoft released the new ChatGPT-powered Bing in the preview. And now, a month after the release, the software giant has shared some important stats on the engagement of the new Bing. It has also shared the factors driving the usage of the new Bing.

Microsoft crossed one million users one week after the release of the new Bing. And now, the company has shared that Bing now has more than 100M Daily Active Users, which according to Microsoft, is a “surprisingly notable figure.” However, Bing still remains a small player in the search market with a single-digit market share.

Microsoft has also noted that of the millions of users trying the new Bing, one-third are new users using Bing for the first time. The Redmond giant sees the number as validation of “combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience.” The company’s renewed efforts to revamp how people search on the internet are not only driving growth in Bing usage share but also resulting in more engagement with people conducting more searches daily.

Emphasizing the value of an integrated Search + Chat experience, Microsoft has also shared that “one-third of daily preview users are using Chat daily.” Also, it has seen roughly three chats per session, with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began last month. In 15 percent of the chat sessions, people are using Bing to generate new content.

As explained by Microsoft, one of the reasons behind the quick adoption of Bing is the fact that Microsoft Edge’s usage share is growing. The company also believes that new capabilities, such as Bing on the Edge Sidebar, will provide the impetus to further growth. The introduction of the “Prometheus model,” which improved the Bing search quality, is another factor behind the quick adoption.

Lastly, Microsoft has also said that it will continue to work hard to improve the Bing and Edge experience to “deliver the next generation of search.”