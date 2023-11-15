Microsoft rebrands Bing Chat as Copilot, Bing Chat for Enterprise becomes Copilot Pro

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft today announced that Bing Chat will be rebranded as Copilot. As Copilot brand has become more ubiquitous across Microsoft products and services, Microsoft wants to bring the same familiarity to Bing. Bing Chat will now simply become Copilot in Bing, you can think of it as a Copilot for the web. Also, the Bing Chat Enterprise becomes Copilot Pro.

Copilot Pro will become generally available on December 1 as part of select Microsoft 365 licenses. Also, Microsoft will allow businesses to buy the Copilot Pro as a standalone service, priced at $5 per user per month. Copilot Pro will be available for free for following Microsoft 365 plans:

Microsoft 365 E3, E5

Microsoft 365 F3

Microsoft 365 A3, A5 (Faculty only)

Business Standard

Business Premium

Microsoft now offers three different AI services for the enterprise, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Pro and Windows Copilot. You can find the differences between these services here.