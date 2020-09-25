Exclusive Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X and S upgrade coming this winter

SNK has revealed that there will be a free Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X and S upgrade this Winter.

Revealed through a press release, the beloved fighting game reboot will see an “exclusive” upgrade for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

“The Xbox Series X|S is Microsoft’s most innovative and cutting-edge next-gen console which is ramping up to hit the market soon, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of its massive presence in the gaming community,” said Samurai Shodown Producer, Yasuyuki Oda.

There’s no news on what framerates and resolutions are going to be available for the each system in the upcoming Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X and S upgrade or if the upgrade’s exclusivity is timed or not.

Check out the trailer below: