MediaTek's flagship Dimensity mobile platform greenlit Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM

Back in April, Samsung launched the LPDDR5X DRAM with 10.7 GB/s speed as the South Korean tech giant got serious with AI. The company boasted at that time that it was the current, fastest industry leader of its kind, and now, Mediatek’s flagship mobile platform has officially validated Samsung’s LPDDR5X.

Mediatek’s Dimensity 9400 System on Chip (SoC) tested Samsung’s LPDDR5X with a 16 GB memory package in three months. The test went well, and the SoC itself is set to be released to the masses in the second half of this year. Its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, outnumbered several benchmarks of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro.

“This updated architecture will make it easier for developers and users to leverage more AI capabilities and take advantage of more features with less impact on battery life,’ says Mediatek’s corporate senior VP, JC Hsu.

The new LPDDR5X DRAM provides over 25% improvement in power consumption and performance compared to the previous generation. This, then, translates to longer battery life for mobile devices and enhanced on-device AI performance.

And if that’s not enough, Samsung’s push for its AI has now reached yet another height, especially after signing a deal with Google to bring Gemini to Samsung’s devices.

Not too long ago, the South Korean company held the second Galaxy Unpacked event, launching products like the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds3 series, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. More AI smarts were also announced, but leaks on social media have also suggested that Samsung may inject Galaxy AI features into some of its older phones.