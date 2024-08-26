Samsung's Bixby AI will let you control home appliances with complex commands

The new Bixby will start rolling out on August 27

When Samsung first launched Bixby, its AI assistant, the virtual assistant had big shoes to fill as it served as S Voice’s replacement for home appliances. That was seven years ago.

Now, Samsung announced that Bixby will soon have its most important enhancement to date.

The all-new enhanced version of Bixby, as the South Korean tech giant first teased back in July, will launch starting August 27. The upgraded Bixby is said to have a better understanding of complex commands and recall previous conversations thanks to Samsung’s own AI models/LLMs.

The update applies to several new products, including the Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, and others. You also get a new Generative Wallpaper feature for its Family Hub, (sort of) like how Windows Spotlight works on Windows laptops.

“By introducing the upgraded Bixby, we look forward to enhancing consumers’ lives, enabling easier use of their appliances as well as providing a better, more personalized user experience,” says Miyoung Yoo, Samsung’s EVP.

This new Bixby will be part of Samsung’s strategy to improve its AI features across its devices while still allowing other voice assistants, like Google Assistant, to coexist on its home appliances.

The company, in fact, had quite a busy summer. At the second Unpacked 2024 event back in July, Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring (after teasing it for a while), the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, the redesigned Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra—all these with AI in mind.