The rumors are true. Samsung finally teases new fitness device called Galaxy Ring

A new fitness device is in town. It’s called Galaxy Ring by Samsung, as teased during today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Rumors of this device have dated way back in time. Months ago, reports on Samsung developing a brand-new fitness device have surfaced. At that time, Samsung filed patents for a “smart ring” and had reportedly worked with a Japanese supplier for it.

Leaker Ice Universe has also previously predicted that this ring was going to launch this year during the Galaxy S24 launch.

This one is extremely unexpected, but Samsung officially announced the existence of the Galaxy Ring! pic.twitter.com/QGzwfl3aSx — Alvin (@sondesix) January 17, 2024

Speaking of the inside, there isn’t much to tell about the new Galaxy Ring just yet. All Samsung teased during today’s announcement was nothing further than the shape and the visual of it.

“Meet the Galaxy Ring, with AI technology is empowering us to stay connected, unleash our creativity, and build healthier habits all in more meaningful ways. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for you to try it yourself,” the company’s spokesperson said during the presentation.

The release date, specification, and what “AI features” will be inside this ring will be announced sometime later, possibly this year.

Though, the new, smart Galaxy Ring wasn’t the starting product at today’s event. Of course, everyone was looking forward to the new Galaxy S24 smartphones, and how well Samsung was going to apply AI to this line of phones.