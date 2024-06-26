Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 dates confirmed. More AI smarts are expected?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has finally confirmed the dates of its hotly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Set in Paris, the South Korean tech giant is expected to announce more AI features on July 10, 2024, among other lines of products.

But what should you expect?

Galaxy AI is expected to take the central spotlight, as seen in the teaser. Samsung’s “Galaxy AI is here” claim in the video’s description is set to be backed by demos on the Galaxy Z series and the whole Galaxy ecosystem, according to the press release.

“Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI,” the announcement teases.

Besides this, if you may recall, Samsung teased the months-old rumor of the Galaxy Ring wearable fitness device during an Unpacked January 2024 event earlier. That also may come true.

There are also talks about the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung’s proud flagship foldable, and Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Buds 3 Pro. You can watch the event on Samsung’s website or its YouTube channel on July 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. CEST.

Samsung has previously sided with Google, Microsoft’s number-one competitor, to use its Gemini models to power the AI in Galaxy smartphones. On the other hand, Apple goes to OpenAI to use ChatGPT all across its devices, with a desktop app version launching on macOS already before Windows.