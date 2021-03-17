Rumors were rife that Samsung has no plans to continue the Galaxy Note series and that the South Korean tech giant will replace the Note series with the Z Fold series. As it turns out, the rumors were partially true as Samsung recently confirmed that it’d continue to release more Galaxy Note phones in the future.

However, the company is planning to discontinue the Galaxy Note series only for this year. In Samsung’s 52nd annual shareholder’s meeting, DJ Koh, co-CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communications division, said that it might be difficult for the company to launch the Note21 this year due to a severe shortage of chips and the clash with existing products(via SamMobile). The company intends to launch Note smartphones next year, though the launch time may not be the same as the previous ones.

Galaxy Note is an important product category to us that has been continuously loved by consumers for the past 10 years in the global market. The S Pen user experience is an area that Samsung’s mobile business has worked harder on than anybody else. Their launch timing may be different, but we will make sure that we don’t let Galaxy Note consumers down.

Galaxy S Pen is one of the main USPs of the Note series, and by bringing the support for it to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3(apparently), Samsung might have wanted people to talk less about the Note series and more about the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This move also fueled the rumors that Samsung will kill the Note series. Luckily for Note fans, the Samsung Galaxy Note series will live on.