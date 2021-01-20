Samsung usually releases two flagship smartphone series every year, but this year, the company has different plans. According to Ice Universe, who is very reliable when it comes to leaks related to Samsung phones, Samsung has pulled the plug on the development of the Galaxy Note series. In other words, Samsung has no plans to release the Galaxy Note 21 this year, unlike what previous rumors suggested.

Ice Universe is not the only tipster that has claimed that Samsung will no longer continue the Note series. Tipster MauriQHD made a similar claim a few months back saying that the “Note 21 series is not happening.” What this means is that going forward, Samsung will longer release the Note series, instead, the company will release only the Galaxy S series flagship phones, which are expected to be as good as the Note series when it comes to note-taking.

Samsung is investing heavily in its future foldable devices, and experts believe that this is could be one of the reasons why Samsung is phasing out their Fall flagship. However, we’re still waiting for an official confirmation on whether the claims made by these tipsters are accurate.

Meanwhile, you can buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which, unlike its predecessor, supports S Pen. You can buy the recently-launched S21 Ultra from here.