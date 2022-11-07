Samsung starts rolling out Android 13 One UI 5.0 to Galaxy S21 series

Last month, Samsung rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series. It also promised to make the latest version of One UI available to older models in the later months. True to its word, the South Korean tech giant has started pushing One UI 5.0 to Galaxy S21 series, including S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

The One UI 5.0 update is currently being rolled out to the S21 series in some European countries, which include the UK and Germany. It comes with a firmware version number G99xBXXU5DVJC and, of course, brings with it several new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

One UI 5.0 offers visual design revamps, many customization options, a new widget experience on the home screen, multitasking improvements, camera improvements, which include the ability to zoom easily with one hand, and more. It also comes with Samsung DeX improvements, improved security and privacy, and more.

All these changes will be available for S21 handsets across the world, but users will have to wait for a few more days before it reaches them. Samsung is expected to roll it out more widely in the coming days to ensure that all S21 users get the most out of what’s new in One UI 5.0. After the Galaxy S21 series, the latest One UI version will reach more Galaxy handsets in the future. You can learn more about when it will be available for your Galaxy handset here.

You should see a notification if the update is available for your S21. But if you want to check it manually, you can download the new update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping on Download and install. Remember, it is currently limited to some European countries.

If you have Galaxy S21 with you, have you received the One UI 5.0 update on your smartphone yet? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments section.