Here is when your Samsung Galaxy device will get Android 13 One UI 5.0 update

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra smartphones. But it will certainly not be limited to the S22 series. And if you are wondering when Samsung will release the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to other Galaxy devices, the South Korean tech giant has revealed its update timeline, clearing all your doubts on which devices will get it and when.

Samsung is trying to conclude the rollout process of its latest version of One UI before the end of next February. Its newest high-end smartphones will get the update in November, while older flagships and some mid-range Galaxy devices will get it in December. The rest of the mid-range Galaxy handsets and tablets will get it in January and February next year. Below is the list of devices and the ETA of One UI 5.0.

October 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2022

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Is your Galaxy device in the list of supported ones that will get the One UI 5.0 update, or is yours too old? Let us know in the comments section.

via SamMobile