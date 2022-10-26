Here is when your Samsung Galaxy device will get Android 13 One UI 5.0 update

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra smartphones. But it will certainly not be limited to the S22 series. And if you are wondering when Samsung will release the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to other Galaxy devices, the South Korean tech giant has revealed its update timeline, clearing all your doubts on which devices will get it and when.
Samsung is trying to conclude the rollout process of its latest version of One UI before the end of next February. Its newest high-end smartphones will get the update in November, while older flagships and some mid-range Galaxy devices will get it in December. The rest of the mid-range Galaxy handsets and tablets will get it in January and February next year. Below is the list of devices and the ETA of One UI 5.0.
October 2022
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Quantum 3
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A Quantum 2
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy Buddy 2
- Galaxy Wide 6
- Galaxy Wide 5
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover 5
February 2022
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
via SamMobile