Samsung starts rolling out Android 13 One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22

After several months of beta testing, Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 devices in select countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. Countries in other parts of the world will start getting it before the end of this week.

For those beta testing the Android 13 update on their Galaxy S22 devices, Samsung will release a small update to take those devices to the final version of One UI 5.0. The latest One UI version comes with a firmware number S90xBXXU2BVJA, while in South Korea, the update is available through S90xNKSU2BVJA. These firmware versions will be available for those who are currently running the Android 12 update.

However, the Stable One UI 5.0 is currently rolling out to Exynos-powered Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered S22 series should start getting in the coming few weeks. However, Samsung has not confirmed when it will be available for Snapdragon devices.

One UI 5.0 is a major update, as it contains a ton of new features or changes, improvements, and bug fixes. It comes with some visual design revamps, many customization options, a new widget experience on the home screen, multitasking improvements, camera improvements, which include the ability to zoom easily with one hand, and more. The latest One UI version also comes with Samsung DeX improvements, improved security and privacy, and more.

You can download the new update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping on Download and install.

If you have Galaxy S22 with you, have you received the One UI 5.0 update on your smartphone yet? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments section.