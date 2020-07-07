Samsung Smart TVs now support Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics

Back in April, Samsung announced the availability of the official Apple Music app for Samsung Smart TVs. With this app, Apple Music subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts and tastemakers.

Today, Samsung announced that the time-synced lyrics feature is now available in Apple Music app on Samsung Smart TVs. This feature is available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models.

With time-synced lyrics on Apple Music, each song is brought to life through a unique, colorful, and dynamic background that is generated from the album art.

Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

With Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs, they can search for the lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.

If you play a song on Apple Music app which has time-synced lyrics, each verse will automatically appear on screen along with the music so you can follow along.

Source: Samsung