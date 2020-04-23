Apple Music app now available for Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung today announced the availability of the official Apple Music app for Samsung Smart TVs. If you own a Samsung Smart TV, you can now download the Apple Music app from theSamsung Smart TV App Store. If you not an Apple Music subscriber, you can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.

“Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development.

Apple Music subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts and tastemakers.

They can also get customized daily recommendations and tune in to the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John. Plus.

They will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists and more to help create a sense of connection and community during this time of distancing.

Source: Samsung