According to a recent report published by The Elec, Samsung is all set to sell as many as 10 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in Q3 and Q4 of 2022. The report also says that the company has plans to sell 38 million units of the S22 and 9 million units of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Assuming the report is true, manufacturing 10 million units of foldable phones is an ambitious target given the fact that demand for such devices is still quite limited. Worryingly, if the current global chip shortage lasts for another year, it may play spoilsport leading to Samsung cutting the production, as a result of which the company might have to adjust its target. Only time will tell whether it manages to achieve the target.

Samsung’s first iteration of the foldable smartphone wasn’t a great success, but that didn’t discourage the company to pull the plug on the development of foldable phones. The second-generation Galaxy Fold—officially called Galaxy Z Fold 2—met with some success, and the company has since then been actively working on making the future versions better and more accessible. Its decision to discontinue the Note series in order to better focus on foldable speaks volumes about the efforts that are being put.

Meanwhile, Samsung will announce Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 smartphones on January 4 and on February 8, respectively.