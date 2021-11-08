A few days ago, we reported Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will release at CES 2022. But now in a contradictory claim, tipster Jon Prosser says that the S21 will be announced a day before the CES event.

According to the tipster, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 4. However, he didn’t mention anything about the pre-order dates. On the bright side, he claims that the S21 FE will be available for purchase from January 11.

Samsung will be busy both in January and February as the Galaxy S22 will be released on February 8 with pre-orders starting on the same day. It’s also worth noting that reliable tipster Ice universe’s claims are different from what Prosser is saying. According to the former, Samsung may release the Galaxy S22 series in the last week of January with preorders happening from the second week of February.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.