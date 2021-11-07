A few days ago, reliable tipster Ice universe claimed that Samsung is preparing the Galaxy S22 for a lunch in the last week of January. Now, a contradictory report from not-so-reliable tipster Jon Prosser is now claiming that Samsung will officially announce the S22 series on February 8 at 10:00 AM ET with pre-orders starting on the same day. The Galaxy S22 series will be available from February 18, according to Prosser.

Prosser has been proven wrong many times, though some of his leaks do come out to be true. So, we can’t be so sure that Samsung will announce the S22 series on February 8. Either way, the Galaxy S22 will likely be Samsung’s only traditional flagship for 2022 as the company reportedly has no plans to release a Galaxy Note next year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most leaked smartphones this year. And this is why a ton of details about the smartphone is already available on the internet even though we are still a couple of months away from its official launch. You can check out the leaked specs of the smartphone below.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.