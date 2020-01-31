The defining feature of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the successor of the Galaxy Fold, is its 6.7″ flexible Ultra-Thin Glass display.

Samsung’s UTG is less than 100 micrometres thick, with a potential 30 µm display- equivalent to the thickness of human hair. The main difference between Galaxy Z Flip and the RAZR is that while RAZR’s display is covered with plastic, with Motorola saying creases and bumps are normal in the display, something which Samsung will presumably avoid.

The Galaxy Z Flip’s UTG is advantageous over the plastic-covered glass(POLED) in the RAZR; in that the display of the Galaxy Z Flip will not only be more scratch-resistant but also less reflective as compared to that of the RAZR. Motorola even warns users to “avoid sharp objects”, and not use a screen protector.

On January 30th 2020, Samsung Electronics filed a logo for their UTG with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). The blue variation on the G represents the foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled at the upcoming ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11 in San Francisco. It will be available for public sale from February 14 for around $1500.

Source: letsgodigital