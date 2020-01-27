Pre-orders for the new Motorola Razr with its folding screen started yesterday, and it seems Motorola waited till then to confirm it has not exactly solved all the problems which so far has been inherent in owning a phone with a folding screen.

In a new video about caring for your Razr, they warn users to “avoid sharp objects” while at the same time telling them not to use a screen protector.

The video also warns users to close the handset fully before putting it away, but also that “bumps and lumps are normal”. The later issue was meant to be mostly solved by the unique construction of the Razr’s “zero-gap hinge.”

It remains to be seen if Motorola is simply covering their backs, or if the device will be as fragile as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X has proven to be.

Motorola Razr is available for preorder from Verizon starting January 26 and it will be in stores and online on February 6. The handset will retail for $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment or $1,499.99 in one go (o% APR).

The new Razr is constructed of premium stainless steel and 3D Gorilla Glass, and features a dark design which emphasizes its sleek lines.

It features a zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customized polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed and protects the display from debris and dust; and a re-engineered antenna’s to fit in a space twice as small as today’s smartphones; and is, therefore, water-resistant and splash-proof.

Inside is a 6.2-inch Flex View display with 21:9 aspect ratio which folds up to fit in your pocket easily.

On the outside is an external 2.7-inch interactive Quick View display which provides only the important information on the go, making it easy to stay connected while remaining present in the moment. You can make calls, reply to messages, pay with a tap, control your music, take selfies, use Google assistant and access customized settings, like turning on or off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, your Hotspot and more, all without ever opening your phone.

Every Razr includes Razr earbuds, a premium USB-C headset professionally tuned by Denon Audio expert sound engineers with advanced Digital Signal Processing for amazing sound whether travelling, working or relaxing.

An assortment of cases will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and more.

The handset is exclusive to Verizon – visit its page here to place your pre-order on the 26th.

