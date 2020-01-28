2019 wasn’t a great year for foldables, particularly because pretty much all the manufactures failed to live up to the expectation that the users had on foldable devices. Leading companies like Huawei and Samsung also failed miserably at convincing customers to spend close to $2,000 on something that is prone to several issues.

Therefore, it’s pretty much safe to draw the conclusion that foldable is at its infancy – there is a lot that needs to be done, and a lot of issues that need to be fixed. Thankfully, 2020 has seen some signal that smartphone manufacturers are indeed thinking of tweaking the design in order to be able to provide a foldable smartphone that’s not terrible to use.

Motorola RAZR features one such design – the smartphone is the world’s first clamshell foldable Android smartphone. And while Motorola RAZR is yet to hit the market, tech pundits hold the view that the clamshell foldables are going to be better than the Galaxy Fold-Mate X-styled foldable smartphones in the sense that the former won’t have many issues and more importantly, they will be cheaper. Either way, Motorola won’t be the only company taking advantage of the clamshell foldable design. Samsung is also expected to release its first clamshell foldable smartphone the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 at the Unpacked event, where it’ll also launch the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Buds+.

Both smartphones share some important similarities, but on the contrary, there are some striking differences between the two as well.

Design and display

The similarity that first comes to your mind is the form factor – both of them are clamshell foldable smartphones and fold vertically, as opposed to Galaxy Fold and Mate X, which fold around a horizontal axis.

The first difference that you’ll notice is the screen size. If the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is going feature a 6.7-inch display on the inside and a 1-inch display outside. The RAZR, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display, but on the outside, the smartphone will feature a slightly bigger 2.7-inch display.

The position of the fingerprint sensor in both devices is also quite interesting. The Galaxy Z Flip is going to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner — which is unique. The fingerprint scanner on the RAZR phone is located at the bottom chin.

Another striking difference between Galaxy Z Flip and the RAZR is that while RAZR’s display is covered with plastic, Samsung is rumored to be using bendable ‘Ultra Thin Glass(UTG) display’ in its clamshell foldable smartphone. UTG has an advantage over the plastic-covered glass(POLED) in the RAZR: The display of the Galaxy Z Flip will be less reflective as compared to that of the RAZR. The glass in the Z Flip is also said to be more scratch-resistant than the Galaxy Fold.

Hardware

We currently know only a little about the Galaxy Z Flip specs, but if we go by rumors, Samsung’s clamshell foldable phone is going to be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 855+, which is a flagship-tier processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, there seem to be no options available in the Galaxy Z Flip to expand the storage limit.

Talking about Motorola RAZR, it’ll be comparatively less powerful than the Galaxy Z Flip in terms of processing power. The RAZR is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You’ll be able to expand the storage limit by using a USB-C flash drive.

Both Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR will pack a mediocre battery. The Z Flip is said to pack a 3,300mAh battery, while the RAZR has a 2,510mAh battery.

Camera

Foldable phones are not the best options if anyone considering buying a smartphone that can capture great photos. The same is the case with Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR. They are not designed to be a great camera smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to rock a dual 12MP(Wide-angle + Ultrawide) rear camera, and for selfies, you’ll have a 10MP hole punch camera. It’s also rumored to be able to record 8K videos and 1080p slow-mo at 960fps.

Motorola RAZR, on the other hand, features a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture selfies.

Price & release date

Foldable phones cost way more than today’s regular premium flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip is going is expected to retail for a cool $1,400 and will be an AT&T exclusive, while the Motorola RAZR is a Verizon exclusive and costs $1,500.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in four color options — Black, Gold, Purple, and Silver. However, not all four color options will be available in all markets. In South Korea, for instance, only Blue, Red, and Pink color variants will be available through South Korean carriers SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus.

Motorola’s clamshell foldable phone comes in only one color option and that is Noir Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled at the upcoming ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11 in San Francisco. It will be available for the public to buy from February 14.

On the flip side, Motorola RAZR is already available for pre-order and the Lenovo-owned company is expected to begin shipping RAZR phone from February 18. You can pre-order the RAZR phone right now using the below links.

Motorola RAZR vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comparison table

Specs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Motorola RAZR Processor Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 710 RAM & storage 8GB + 256GB 6GB + 128GB Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 1-inch external display 6.2-inch P-OLED flex view display, 21:9 aspect ratio, 2.7-inch external display Camera Dual 12MP(Wide-angle f/1.8 main camera with OIS+Ultra-wide f/2.2 camera), 10MP selfie camera 16MP rear camera, 5MP front camera Battery 3,300mAh 2,510mAh Price $1,400 $1,500

Other specs in the Galaxy Z Flip and RAZR include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6.

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR are very similar in a lot of ways, but as you can see there are some noteworthy differences between them and those can impact the overall experience. But in terms of power and speed, the Galaxy Z Flip appears to be well ahead than the RAZR phone because of the flagship tier Snapdragon 855+ processor and more importantly, it’s $100 cheaper.