A few days ago, we published a report about the likelihood of the Galaxy S21 FE getting cancelled due supply-chain constraints and other issues. Giving a flillip to what the report claims, Samsung has recently dropped a major hint that the Galaxy S21 FE could be cancelled.

Samsung Germany has removed the Galaxy S21 FE support page from its website. Not just in Germany, the company has also delisted the S21 FE from all its region-specific websites, including Samsung Hong Kong, Samsung Singapore.

While it’s not the first time that the support page of an upcoming Samsung smartphone went live before the official launch, the pulling down of the S21 FE support page amid rumors of its cancellation raised serious questions about the existence of the smartphone. The South Korean tech firm, however, is yet to issue a clarification about whether or not they’re going ahead with the launch of the toned-down variant of the S21.

As was highlighted in the previous report, the reason behind the cancellation could be the ongoing global chip shortage, supply chain issues, and better than expected sales of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

via SamMobile