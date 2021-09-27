It’s quite rare for a company like Samsung to cancel a new smartphone release a few days before the official launch event. According to a new report published by South Korean publication DDaily, this is exactly what’s happened with the Galaxy S21 FE. The report suggests that the South Korean tech giant has cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE, a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21.

The report has highlighted the reasons why Samsung isn’t willing to launch the smartphone for the public. the S21 Fe has been cancelled mainly due to the better than expected sales of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the ongoing global chip shortage. Supply chain issues have also contributed to the company’s decision to pull the plug on the smartphone.

The report also suggests that the cost of the Snapdragon 888 has gone up, which has a direct impact on the price of the smartphone. However, the South Korean giant has tried to make up for the cost of the chipset by reducing the cost of the display and design(via SamMobile).

However, Samsung remains tight-lipped about whether or not it has cancelled the S21 FE.

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.