Last week Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip which was company’s first Flip folding phone. The phone was priced lower than the Galaxy Fold and it was made available for pre-order immediately after the launch. While the phone was completely different from Galaxy Fold, it still didn’t survive the JerryRigEverything’s durability test. Not only that, but he also pointed out that Samsung is not using glass and the Galaxy Z Flip was either plastic or some sort of hybrid material.

While the use of glass on Z Flip is still debatable, Samsung has found itself in hot waters again as early adopters are reporting problems with the device. A couple of users who received the Galaxy Z Flip are reporting problems with the hinge and the display.

uh oh guys pic.twitter.com/RFiKFgFxts — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) February 16, 2020

Similar to what happened with Galaxy Fold, it looks like Samsung had installed a protective layer on Galaxy Z Flip but forgot to inform customers that they are not supposed to remove that layer.

Received my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip just now. Opened the box. Removed the protective/instruction film. Flipped the phone as you would do since it’s a flip phone and this happened. I heard the crack as well. ? cold weather?#SamsungGalaxy #ZFlip #samsung pic.twitter.com/j8KLL2vm8d — Amir ? (@mondoir) February 14, 2020

In Amir’s case, Samsung UK responded and he received a replacement in a day.

Thank you. I’ve received the replacement. I appreciate the fast response and exchange. — Amir ? (@mondoir) February 15, 2020

While these incidents are isolated at the moment, this is how the Galaxy Fold debacle started. We don’t have any information from Samsung yet. The company noted that they will be providing a one-time free application of a screen protector to all the customers. We couldn’t find any other reports of Galaxy Z Flip breaking or causing problems. That said, we would recommend our readers to wait for a couple of days or weeks before dropping $1,400 on a brand new folding phone that might not last a year.