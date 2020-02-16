YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has managed to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and submitted the device to their usual torture test.

The device was never expected to survive the test, but what was surprising was how easily the Ultra-Thin Glass scratched, even with his fingernail, and the screen deformed with the flame from his lighter suggesting plastic would be a better description of the material.

It is notable that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does have a protective polymer layer on top of its UTG, but then it is also clear that the UTG + Polymer combination does not provide significant protection against scratches or punctures.

See their destructive test below:

Surprisingly they conclude that it was “the most durable phone they have seen yet” and said:

“Overall I’m impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip. If they change the name of their screen material to something besides glass I would give it a 10/10 as far as folding phones go. The only physical characteristic this screen material shares with actual glass is the clarity. And I dont think thats fair to consumers.”

What do our readers think? Let us know below.