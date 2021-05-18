The appearance of the creases on the display is one of the biggest criticisms against foldable smartphones and while improvements have been made in the last few years in order to make the creases less noticeable, it’s still one of the biggest factors that hold consumers back from buying a foldable phone.

Fortunately for potential buyers, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 won’t have the crease problem, according to famous tipster Ice Universe. On his Twitter account, the tipster said that Samsung had made significant progress in solving the crease problem, so much so that users wouldn’t see creases on the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

We don’t know anything about the underlying technology that Samsung will use in order to solve the crease problem. But what we do know is that a creaseless display will definitely make foldable phones more attractive to consumers.

If ever this becomes true, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will inspire other smartphone manufacturers to come up with similar solutions, meaning we’ll have more foldable smartphones that don’t have the crease problem.

Talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it’ll be Samsung’s first foldable phone to have support for the S Pen. It also sports a new camera housing design that does not resemble the Samsung Galaxy S21’s styling. The device will feature Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside for increased durability. It will also have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate for both inside and outside screens. You can know more about the Z Fold 3 here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will also feature new styling, with a two-tone design and a wide range of colors. If previous rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera. You can know more about Galaxy Z Flip 3 here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 are set to be launched in July this year.