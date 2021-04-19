Rumors are rife that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the month of May this year. If true, we’re about a month away from the release of the foldable phone and while we’ve been hearing rumors about the chipset that will power the device, nothing solid surfaced on the internet, until today.

Courtesy of tipster Mauri QHD, we now know some information about the chipset that will power the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Sources close to the tipster say that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t be based on Exynos 2100, neither will it use the AMD×Exynos chip. Instead, the foldable phone will settle on a Snapdragon chipset, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is powered by Snapdragon 865+.

While the tipster didn’t mention which Snapdragon processor the Z Fold 3 will be based on, it’s highly likely that it’ll be powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 888. Again, no sources have confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable phone Samsung that will have support for the S Pen, though it’ll lack the dedicated Pen slot. The frame of the foldable phone could also lighter and stronger than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the stronger and lighter frame made of carbon or titanium. Rumors also has it that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

How many of you’re excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 3? Let’s know down in the comments.