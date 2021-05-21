Samsung is expected to release Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the month of July. And we’re approaching the launch date, new pieces of information related to the smartphone are surfacing every other day. Today, we’ve got to know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, courtesy of Letsgodigital.

In November, Samsung filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) for a ‘Foldable electronic device,’ which was published on May 20, 2021. The documentation describes a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with gesture functionality with the purpose of replacing the physical buttons.

The Gesture control system has been programmed in such a way that only a swipe or tap will replace the function of a physical button. When you press physical buttons, which are located on the side of the device, some external pressure is applied to the hinge, and that can cause damage to the hinge. By introducing the gesture control system, Samsung wants to protect the hinge.

Moreover, as was the case with physical buttons, users will be able to assign(partly) gesture functions. For instance, you’ll be able to tab to power off the device, while swiping will control the volume.

Galaxy Z Fold is not the only foldable phone that might get the gesture control system. Last month, Samsung filed a patent showcasing Galaxy Z Flip with virtual buttons.

That being said, we don’t know whether the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will get a new system. But what we can say, however, is that Samsung is definitely considering introducing the gesture control system to its future foldable Galaxy phones.