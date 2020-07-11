We have long expected the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, but now a new report suggests this will not be the case.

According to XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach the device will not be making an appearance, mainly due to the software not being ready.

There has been some evidence of the device getting close to release, for example showing up in the IMEI database, but other indications that the device is not quite ready yet, in particular the software version numbers of the leaked firmware for the folding handset.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) as we know it are below:

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12 GB
Storage256 GB or 512 GB
Screen7.7 inch internal Infinity-O screen with Ultra-Thin Glass
6.23 inch external display
Battery4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging
Connectivity5G
Camera64-mp telephoto and a 16-mp ultrawide camera, 12 MP selfie camera

At present we do not have a clear idea when the device will hit the market, but one company heaving a sigh of relief is likely Microsoft, who has been working to beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the market with the Surface Duo.

Comments