We have long expected the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, but now a new report suggests this will not be the case.

According to XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach the device will not be making an appearance, mainly due to the software not being ready.

This is absolutely no surprise. The software isn't even close to ready for a September launch and there is very few mentions of anything hardware wise. It's likely been delayed a bunch and that's why. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

There has been some evidence of the device getting close to release, for example showing up in the IMEI database, but other indications that the device is not quite ready yet, in particular the software version numbers of the leaked firmware for the folding handset.

When it hits a F916USQU1 build, that means it's *about* 45 days out. I'm assuming it's gonna be hitting that very soon with Unpacked coming up, but seeing as it hasn't yet and the Flip 5G and Note 20 have, it's going to be later. Mid to late September sounds about right for it. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 9, 2020

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) as we know it are below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch internal Infinity-O screen with Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging Connectivity 5G Camera 64-mp telephoto and a 16-mp ultrawide camera, 12 MP selfie camera

At present we do not have a clear idea when the device will hit the market, but one company heaving a sigh of relief is likely Microsoft, who has been working to beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the market with the Surface Duo.